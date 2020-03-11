If you do one thing: Arts on Tour presents “We Shall Overcome,” a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., at 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets: $32 adults and $10 students.
If you do one thing
Related to this story
Most Popular
Short answer: 0
Magic Valley NAPA franchise changes health plan to prevent same-sex spouses from receiving insurance
A Twin Falls-based NAPA Auto Parts franchise is preventing the spouses of gay employees from receiving health benefits.
A Wendell woman called for help when she realized she had too many dogs. She gave up 34 dogs, but kept the rest.
Rosters for this week's high school all-star basketball games have been released.
March 9, 1935—January 31, 2020 Dr. Douglas Smith, 84, of Gooding, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a sudden onset of pneumonia. He was a…
Black Magic Canyon formed over the last 10,000 years by the Big Wood River north of Shoshone. The 800,000 year-old basalt lava flow has been sculpted into a black-colored slot canyon.
February 1, 1940—March 1, 2020
It wasn't her job, but when a city of Burley secretary saw a need for improvement at the animal control facility, she stepped in to reunite owners with lost pets and find foster groups to take unwanted animals.
The controversial development of a scenic spot along the Snake River was temporarily delayed when someone apparently sabotaged a piece of heavy equipment.
Q: I drop off my grandsons at school in a cul-de-sac on a public street and park on the street without blocking anyone’s driveway, trash picku…