If you do one thing: A Telescope Tuesday sky-viewing session will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Admission is $1.50.

