If you do one thing: A St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration will begin at 2 p.m. in front of the Iron Horse Saloon, 210 N. Rail St. E., Shoshone.
If you do one thing
Related to this story
Most Popular
Across the U.S., there are 42 states and the District of Columbia reporting a total of 1,215 cases.
A Wendell woman called for help when she realized she had too many dogs. She gave up 34 dogs, but kept the rest.
Rosters for this week's high school all-star basketball games have been released.
Nightingale College, which has been offering nursing degrees in the Magic Valley since 2016, will have to move out of County West.
- Updated
State officials said the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused from the coronavirus, was in Ada County.
March 9, 1935—January 31, 2020 Dr. Douglas Smith, 84, of Gooding, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a sudden onset of pneumonia. He was a…
Magic Valley NAPA franchise changes health plan to prevent same-sex spouses from receiving insurance
A Twin Falls-based NAPA Auto Parts franchise is preventing the spouses of gay employees from receiving health benefits.
The Twin Falls School District is considering changing elementary school attendance zones, potentially shifting which schools many students attend. See the map here.
Twin Falls School District to limit crowds, change parent conferences to prevent spread of coronavirus
Twin Falls schools announced that parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and no more than 250 people will be allowed in any district facility.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency Friday due to the new coronavirus.