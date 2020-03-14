If you do one thing
0 comments

If you do one thing

  • 0

If you do one thing: A St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration will begin at 2 p.m. in front of the Iron Horse Saloon, 210 N. Rail St. E., Shoshone.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News