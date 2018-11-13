If you do one thing: College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Forum will feature “Culture Wars” with Thomas Schwartz at 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. Free.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments