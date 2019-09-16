If you do one thing: The Buttons n’ Bows club will host beginning square dance lessons at 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Families and singles are welcome. The first lesson is free.
Most Popular
-
BASE jumper dies after parachute mishap
-
Police: 1 arrested, 2 hospitalized after DUI crash in Twin Falls
-
Could this new Magic Valley business be the next big thing in organic food?
-
Planet Fitness nears opening, more housing coming and Chobani continues additions
-
‘Tame’ Idaho elk was relocated to the wild. He’s back in captivity after befriending hunters.
Print Ads
Other
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.