If you do one thing: Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts will present “The Nutcracker” ballet at 7:30 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd., Burley. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for senior citizens.

