If you do one thing: Faulkner Planetarium will feature “Mars: One Thousand One” at 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. among other shows at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. Admission: $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments