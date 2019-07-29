If you do one thing: Minidoka County Fair festivities will feature lawn mower races at 6 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Rupert. Tickets are $5 each or $25 per family.
Most Popular
-
Burley wildlife rehabilitator undergoes post-bite rabies treatment
-
Republican Idaho House leaders defend attacks on Boise State diversity efforts
-
Obituary: Traci Luann Perron
-
After friend's death, Hansen teen inspires others with 'positive vibes'
-
Twin Falls store to join other Charming Charlie stores in closing
