If you do one thing: Faulkner Planetarium features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” at 2:30 p.m. among other shows at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls; $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children. A free star party starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments