If you do one thing: The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association will hold an acoustic string instrument jam session from 6 to 8 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Most Popular
-
Prosecutor: Secondhand meth found in twin babies' systems, but cause of death was suffocation
-
Witnesses in Friday court hearing describe 1995 death of Regina Krieger
-
Idaho’s new minimum teacher salary: Who benefits and how it shakes out
-
State revokes teaching license for former Twin Falls teacher acquitted on rape charge
-
Filer man arrested after pursuit in Twin Falls
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
promotion spotlight
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.