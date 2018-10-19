If you do one thing: The Stricker After Dark haunted event will be open from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N., near Hansen. Cost is $5 a person; recommended for ages 6 and older.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments