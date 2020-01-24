If you do one thing: The Indie Lens Pop-Up will feature a free screening of “The First Rainbow Coalition” at noon at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A free bowl of soup will be served. A moderated discussion will be held after the film.
Most Popular
-
Idaho couple struck a $200K deal on 'Shark Tank.' That’s not all they walked away with
-
An Idaho couple created an outdoors-inspired tool. They’ll appear on ‘Shark Tank’ this weekend
-
Burley teacher speaks to teens on tough issues twice a week
-
Idaho House committee OKs bill to end daylight saving time
-
Buhl superintendent, Jerome teacher disciplined by state
Print Ads
Other
Office
Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty
208-308-7721
Other
Other
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.