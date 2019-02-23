If you do one thing: JuMP Company presents its musical production of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments