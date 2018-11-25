If you do one thing: Minidoka Health Care Foundation’s Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival will feature entertainment with church choirs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St., Rupert. Free admission.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments