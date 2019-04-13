If you do one thing: Magic Valley Chorale will present its Spring Sing concert at 7:30 p.m. in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.
Most Popular
-
Lincoln County Sheriff arrested and charged with sexually abusing child
-
4 men arrested in Twin Falls police sting to catch sexual predators
-
2 more men arrested in Twin Falls police online predator investigation
-
Court documents say Lincoln sheriff sexually abused girl for 9 years
-
Twin Falls man dies in US 93 crash
promotion spotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Office
Office
- Updated
Ad Vault
Equity North West Real Estate - Southern Idaho
208-320-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.