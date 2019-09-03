If you do one thing: A free Reptile Revue begins at 6 p.m. at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls. A new show, “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight,” follows at 7 p.m. in Faulkner Planetarium; tickets: $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.
