If you do one thing: Company of Fools presents the “Cry It Out” comedy by Molly Smith Metzler for a “pay what you feel” preview at 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N., Hailey. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show.
