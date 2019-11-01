If you do one thing: Indie Lens Pop-Up will feature a free screening of “Decade of Fire” at noon at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A free bowl of soup will be served at 11:45 a.m. A moderated discussion will follow the film.
