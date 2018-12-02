If you do one thing: Oakley Valley Arts Council will present a “Christmas Around the World” concert at 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave., Oakley. Free admission.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments