If you do one thing: Faulkner Planetarium will feature “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight” at 7 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children.

