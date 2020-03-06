If you do one thing: The College of Southern Idaho jazz groups and CSI Madrigals present a spring jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. in CSI’s Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Free admission; donations accepted for the music scholarship fund.
If you do one thing
Related to this story
Most Popular
This summer, Fish and Game shot 206 elk at night in order to study depredation methods and stop elk from damaging crops. When that went public, many sportsmen were livid.
The state wrestling championships finished up Saturday.
Q: I drive a 2005 Mustang and it sits low. I know of some trucks and Jeeps that are lifted and seem to have off-road lights. These lights are …
“When we see something we’re not used to we try to stay away from it, but be open-minded and give it a try. It could be a new adventure.”
TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was charged with second-degree arson Sunday night after police say he set his pickup truck on fire.
The McDonald's that opened in North Burley in 1979 is gone. But it will soon be replaced by a new McDonald's with state-of-the-art equipment, an indoor play area and more.
A pair of Filer High School athletes have the chance to compete at the next level, and both will be staying close to home to do so.
Chobani, Clif Bar, HP and Micron sent a letter to some Idaho senators opposing bills they say "could damage Idaho’s ability to attract new businesses and create new jobs."