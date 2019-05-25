If you do one thing: Faulkner Planetarium will feature “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth” at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. and “National Parks Adventure” at 8 p.m. among other shows at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls. Admission: $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments