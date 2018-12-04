If you do one thing: The College of Southern Idaho Symphonic Band performs “A Holiday Basket” concert at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Admission is free. Donations are welcome to the CSI music scholarship fund.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments