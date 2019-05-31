If you do one thing: Music will be featured in downtown Twin Falls, at Western Days from 5:45 to 9 p.m., Dirty Johnny and Sundance Head, at City Park; at 6 p.m., Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.; and 10 p.m., Heath Clark Band at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

