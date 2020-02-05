If you do one thing: The Distinguished Young Women of Magic Valley program will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Most Popular
-
Bridging the Snake River: Plan moves forward to connect Twin Falls and Jerome with new pedestrian bridge
-
Minidoka County deputy to retire after 41 years of service
-
Buhl school trustee resigns
-
Wendell woman killed in Twin Falls County crash
-
He grew up on Idaho’s football fields. Now he’s coaching in the Super Bowl.
Print Ads
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.