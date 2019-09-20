If you do one thing: The Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering will start with free day shows at 10 a.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone. A concert will feature a pre-show at 6:15 p.m. and the performance at 7 p.m.; tickets are $20.
