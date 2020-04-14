Idaho's coronavirus protective gear will last about 2 weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE— Idaho has enough gowns, face shields, gloves and other medical supplies to last for two weeks in dealing with the coronavirus and that more supplies are on the way, officials said Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Brad Little visited a Boise site where state officials are receiving and distributing medical supplies from donors, the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile and state procurement efforts.

“The protection of our healthcare workers is a big part of preserving healthcare capacity, and ample personal protective equipment keeps them healthy and safe,” Little said in a statement.

He also said in a video released by his office of the tour that the state must do more testing for the virus and that more personal protective equipment for healthcare workers is needed to boost that effort.

Little said his March 25 statewide stay-at-home order is working to slow the spread of the virus. The order expires late Wednesday and Little is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning about the order.

He has not said whether the order will be extended, but has previously said he does not expect life to get back to normal in Idaho until there is a vaccine or a effective treatment for the virus.