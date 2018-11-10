This editorial ran in the Lewiston Tribune:
You’ve had your say at the ballot box.
Now it’s our turn.
Among the winners and losers in Tuesday’s elections were:
Winner—Congressman-elect Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
For a guy who may have thought he wound up with a political consolation prize, Fulcher now occupies the best political turf.
After holding Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter to a narrow win in the 2014 GOP primary, Fulcher was primed for another attempt when Otter retired and the office opened up this year. But Congressman Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, pushed Fulcher aside so he could improve his odds in making a gubernatorial bid.
Ironically, Labrador lost the primary to Lt. Gov. Brad Little while Fulcher prevailed—first in a crowded GOP congressional primary and then Tuesday against Democrat Cristina McNeil.
As a launching pad to higher office, Idaho’s 1st Congressional District is second to none.
At 56, Fulcher has time on his side. U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 75. U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo is 67. Little is 64. Second District Congressman Mike Simpson is 69 and has shown no interest in leaving the House.
So a vacancy in the Senate or Statehouse is inevitable. When it happens, Fulcher can claim the right of first refusal.
That’s assuming, of course, that he has the smarts to avoid making Labrador’s mistakes:
Don’t alienate voters in eastern Idaho.
Don’t vote against the Idaho National Laboratory’s budget.
And don’t insult Simpson on live radio.
Loser—Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.
The man with the private list of donors—IFF does not disclose its sources of money—became the public face of opposition to Proposition 2, the ballot measure extending Medicaid coverage to some 62,000 low-income Idaho adults.
Prop 2 passed—handily—with nearly 61 percent.
If that did not deal a blow to Hoffman’s prestige, next came Proposition 1, which would have propped up the state’s failing horse racing industry by allowing race tracks to install machines that look and work like slots.
Hoffman liked it.
The voters did not. Prop 1 went down by nearly 54 percent.
Losing is becoming a pattern for Hoffman. His GOP primary election choices for governor and legislative seats got forcibly retired.
So what’s next?
Would you believe Hoffman intends to thwart the will of 364,861 Idaho voters who voted for Prop 2?
Winner—House Democratic Leader Mat Erpelding of Boise.
His caucus picked up a net gain of three seats, its best showing in years.
While it still leaves House Democrats badly outnumbered, they will add slots on key committees.
Even more important to Erpelding, much of this shift occurred in his backyard. By defeating state Reps. Lynn Luker and Patrick McDonald of Boise—as well as holding Sen. Fred Martin of Boise to a six-vote margin—Democrats may have finally flipped a fifth Boise legislative district to blue.
So the highest-ranking House Democrat now finds himself elevated as the political voice of Idaho’s urban, financial and population center.
Loser—Democratic gubernatorial nominee Paulette Jordan.
For all the hype about her candidacy, Jordan ran an imbecilic campaign and she paid the price Tuesday.
Her 38.2 percent margin was worse than Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff’s 38.6 percent in 2014—and Balukoff faced a tougher political environment—and far short of Democratic nominee Jerry Brady’s 44.1 percent in 2006.
Her performance in Democratic-leaning Ada County was underwhelming. She won by barely 2,100 votes—while Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Kristin Collum carried it by a margin five times greater and the Democratic candidate for superintendent of public instruction, Cindy Wilson, came out of Ada County with a lead of almost 35,000.
But it was out in the hinterlands where Jordan got smacked.
In Caribou County, she got 16.4 percent of the vote.
Payette County gave her 24.9 percent.
Even her home, Benewah County, came in at 26.7 percent.
If that doesn’t show you Jordan blew off rural Idaho, then consider this letter from Plummer Mayor Bill Weems—a fellow member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe.
“She has never reached out to me, or any of my city council,” Weems wrote to the Idaho Press last month. Neither could Weems find evidence that Jordan or her campaign had been in contact with officials from Post Falls, Wallace, Harrison, Ponderay, Hope, East Hope, Dover, Clark Fork, Dalton Gardens, Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Fernan, Rathdrum, Kellogg, Kootenai and Sandpoint.
In a year where Idaho Democrats had some real opportunities, Jordan’s campaign was nothing short of political malpractice.
Winner—U.S. Sen. Jim Risch
Because the Republicans retained control of the U.S. Senate, he’s on track to become chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Meanwhile, his wife Vicki’s service as Little’s campaign treasurer only reinforces the senator’s connections within the governor’s office.
See: Being an obsequious sycophantic apologist for President Donald Trump does pay off in the end, doesn’t it?
Loser—Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow.
Foreman forfeited his seat to Democratic challenger David Nelson of Moscow with 57.5 percent of the vote Tuesday.
This is all it takes:
Call Moscow, the population center of your district, a “cesspool of liberalism.”
Insult constituents every chance you get.
Insist that you alone have the right to vote against the community’s economic engine—the University of Idaho’s budget—twice.
You, too, can become the biggest Idaho Republican loser of the night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.