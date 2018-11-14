This editorial was originally published by the Idaho Press of Nampa and is the opinion of its editorial board.
The tide is certainly turning on the acceptance of marijuana. Idaho is now surrounded — even internationally with our friends to the north in Canada — by governments allowing some form of marijuana use, both medicinally and recreationally.
Most recently, Election Day last week saw the nearby city of Ontario, Oregon, about an hour’s drive from Boise up Interstate 84, lift its ban on recreational marijuana. It’s not a stretch of the imagination to see Ontario suddenly become a tourist town filled with vehicles with 1A and 2C license plates.
Michigan voters on Tuesday voted to legalize recreational marijuana, while North Dakota voters turned it down. Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana, as did voters in Utah (Utah!).
We certainly share the concerns of many people over the recreational use of marijuana and we don’t suggest that Idaho simply follow along that path.
But we do believe there is a strong argument against the government continuing to deny citizens the use of medicinal marijuana.
It was striking to us to notice during the most recent candidate debates how many conservative candidates and sitting legislators expressed an openness to exploring medical marijuana in Idaho. We think that’s a good thing.
Particularly when you look at the opioid crisis we have in this country, we think it’s worth taking a look at alternative forms of medicine to alleviate a whole host of ailments.
We’ll be clear here and admit that this editorial board contains no medical experts and makes no judgments on the medical efficacy of marijuana. But if medical research supports the use of marijuana as a treatment, and a doctor prescribes marijuana to a patient as a treatment, we don’t believe the government should step in and deny that treatment.
Certainly, there will be abuse of the system, as there is abuse in just about any system (e.g., the aforementioned opioid crisis). But we don’t think that’s a good enough reason to deny the legitimate medical use of marijuana.
We stress that if Idaho were to allow medical marijuana that it would be under strict controls and only by prescription from a trained medical professional.
We do not believe Idaho should open the doors to recreational marijuana. For us, that is a step too far. But we do not believe that medical marijuana would be a slippery slope to recreational marijuana. With strict controls, regulations and penalties, we have confidence that medical marijuana could be implemented in Idaho.
To alleviate concerns, perhaps legislators could build in a sunset clause of, say, three years and reassess at the end of that period to see whether the law had deleterious effects.
At the very least, Idaho needs to be taking a serious, immediate look at decriminalization. Sending people to jail for marijuana when it’s legal just a short drive away is only going to add to our incarceration problem in this state. It’s (way past) time for legislators and law enforcement to work together on changing penalties for minor marijuana offenses on adults.
The tide is certainly turning on marijuana use, and we would support Idaho legislators getting on board.
