Store manager Hector Mauricio straightens up a display case at Hotbox Farms, a recreational marijuana dispensary in Huntington, Ore., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. A pro-cannabis advocacy group successfully pushed an initiative on the November ballot to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in nearby Ontario, Oregon — about 4 miles from Fruitland, Idaho — to allow for the state-licensed sale and processing of recreational marijuana within its city limits.