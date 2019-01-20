BOISE (AP) — Federal workers charged with protecting airline passengers as they fly out of Boise say the partial government shutdown is creating anxiety.
KTVB-TV reports TSA employees have missed an entire paycheck and are not hopeful they will get one this week.
Rebecca Wolf of the American Federation of Government Employees says uncertainty is causing frustration and stress.
Officers are required to work without knowing when they'll be paid again.
She says they're staying on the job because they believe in what they do.
She says she never thought the shutdown would last this long.
Wolf says TSA officers suffer from low morale and most live paycheck to paycheck.
