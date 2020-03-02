Idaho Statesman journalists announce plans to unionize

BOISE — Journalists at a major daily newspaper in Idaho announced plans to unionize on Monday.

All of the eligible newsroom employees at the Idaho Statesman in Boise signed onto the plan to form the Idaho News Guild, according to a prepared statement sent out by the group. They asked the newspaper’s owner, McClatchy Co., to voluntarily recognize the union.

“The Statesman’s journalists are forming a union with the goal to preserve Idaho news, ensure their ability to tell the community’s stories and give staff a seat at the table,” the group wrote in the prepared statement.

If McClatchy Co. declines to recognize the union, the group will reach out to the National Labor Relations Board, which will hold a union election for eligible employees sometime in the next several weeks.

The newspaper’s publisher, Rusty Dodge, was traveling and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. In an email, McClatchy spokeswoman Jeanne Segal said the company was reviewing the letter from the journalists.

“We appreciate the right of our journalists to be represented by the News Guild-CWA and will consider their request and respond shortly,” Segal wrote.