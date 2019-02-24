IDAHO FALLS (AP) — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls that left a man dead.
KTVB-TV reports 39-year-old Robert Halford of Idaho Falls died at scene of the Saturday afternoon crash.
Police say Halford was driving on I-15 when his Ford Focus went off the shoulder of the roadway, went through a fence and then crashed into a brick wall.
According to police, Halford was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
