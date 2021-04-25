Idaho State could add women’s sport

The University of Idaho’s percentage of female undergraduate students has gone from 48.9% to 52%, but unlike Idaho State, the Vandals’ athletic participation rate is at 53.9% in favor of the men. In 2020, Idaho spent $3,590,022 in financial aid on 212 male athletes and $2,740,261 on 181 females.

Boise State was in compliance with Title IX’s proportionality requirements as it pertains to financial aid in 2020. According to its gender equity report, men accounted for 51.7% of athletes — when excluding those who appear on multiple rosters — and received 52.2% of the financial aid, which falls within the allowed 1% variance.

BSU has been in compliance with the proportion prong of Title IX legislation in nine of the past 10 years, according to its gender equity report.

Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey, who was hired in January, said Wednesday that the university is not in a position to add any sports, but it plans to hire an outside consultant to review its Title IX compliance procedures.

Addressing the proportionality gap is a challenge for colleges because there isn’t a women’s sport with a comparable number of scholarships to football. One way universities attempt to bridge that gap is by imposing roster limits on men’s sports that go beyond the NCAA’s regulations.