Idaho sets a lofty goal: 80% of people vaccinated for COVID-19 — this year

About 74% of Idahoans age 65 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of this week, according to data from the CDC, which tracks state and federal vaccine rollout efforts.

The state only recently opened up the vaccine to anyone who wants it, ages 16 and older. Thousands of Idahoans per day are receiving their COVID-19 shots, according to state records.

But to achieve herd immunity, as more contagious variants spread in the state, about 80% of people must be protected, according to Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn.

At this point, only about 31% of the state’s population has been vaccinated.

Some Idahoans have said they’re reluctant to get the vaccine, with doubts about safety or effectiveness.

In addition, one large chunk of the population has no choice but to go unvaccinated for now; children make up 25% of Idaho’s population. No vaccine is yet authorized for use in children under 16.

Until that changes, reaching an 80% vaccination rate would require virtually every Idaho adult to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hahn said she’s optimistic that a vaccine will be authorized for adolescents before the next school year starts.