Idaho school district to reopen despite health guidance

BOISE (AP) — A school district in southwestern Idaho has announced plans to reopen its schools during the coronavirus pandemic despite recommendations against doing so from local health officials.

The New Plymouth School District Board voted 4-1 on Aug. 10 to reopen classrooms five days a week to about 1,000 students starting Aug. 24, the Idaho Statesman reported Monday.

However, Southwest District Health reported that Payette County has the highest level of community spread, which comes with a recommendation to close school buildings.

New Plymouth is located in Payette County, about 50 miles northwest of Boise.

Board Chairman Marc Haws scrutinized the community’s latest COVID-19 data, reviewed a parent survey, and weighed the risk of the coronavirus against the impact of more lost time in the classroom and did not find a compelling reason to keep the schools closed.

Haws said the district considered recommendations from the local health department but argued that the school board has the ultimate responsibility to open or close the schools.