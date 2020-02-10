BOISE (AP) — The budget for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Medicaid will surpass $3 billion for the first time, state officials said Monday, with more than $2 billion of that coming from the federal government.
Administrator Matt Wimmer also told the Legislature’s budget-setting committee that Medicaid expansion was going well with about 62,000 people having signed up since Jan. 1.
The department’s Division of Welfare also appeared before the budget committee. Division officials there say that about 320,000 of Idaho’s 1.75 million residents are receiving some type of help through Medicaid, food stamps or child care assistance. That’s about 18.3% of the state’s population.
The committee later this month will start setting budgets for fiscal year 2021, which starts this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.