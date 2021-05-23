Idaho’s circuit breaker changes will disproportionately affect low-income seniors

‘Without that circuit breaker help, where are these individuals going to go?’

Françoise Cleveland, assistant state director of advocacy for AARP Idaho, testified against the bill on behalf of the organization and its 185,000 members who are over the age of 50. Cleveland said many seniors are on a fixed income, and property tax is the most burdensome tax for low-income and older residents. The vast majority of adults over the age of 65 want to stay in their homes as long as possible, she said, and challenges like housing costs and financial uncertainty can put that possibility out of reach.

“We’ve been hearing from seniors for years who have been struggling to pay their taxes,” Cleveland said. “Without that circuit breaker help, where are those individuals going to go?”

While the bill increased the maximum exemption, Cleveland said the home value provision undermines the goal of the circuit breaker program. Moreover, she said, it also doesn’t provide options for an appeals process for an applicant to prove they need the assistance to be able to stay in their home.