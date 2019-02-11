BOISE (AP) — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing 27-year-old Boise man who hasn’t been seen since he went hiking outside of Boise on Saturday.

The man’s name has not yet been released. The Ada County Sheriff’s office says the man told people he was going hiking in the Boise foothills, and his car was found parked at the Dry Creek trailhead.

Temperatures in the region have dropped to below freezing at night and snow fell over the weekend. It’s unclear if the man was prepared to spend an extended period of time in the elements.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments