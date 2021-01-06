Idaho political leaders react to protests in DC

TWIN FALLS — Politicians in Idaho have reacted to the turmoil in Washington, D.C., after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to protest the results of the November election.
Congress met Wednesday to certify the results of the election, which President-elect Joe Biden won. Since November Trump has claimed, without evidence, that the election was riddled with voter fraud and stolen from him.
At a rally he held earlier in the day, Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol while Congress certified the results. According to reports from national media outlets, protestors made their way into the building and interrupted lawmakers while they were in session.
At the Capitol, protestors clashed with law enforcement officers and the ensuing violence led to the destruction of federal property and the death of one woman, according to the Associated Press.
Gov. Brad Little, Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson, have all responded to the violence on Twitter. All have continually supported the president over the past four years.
I am praying for safety of those at the U.S. Capitol and for order to be restored immediately.— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) January 6, 2021
The violence we are seeing at the Capitol is wholly unacceptable. It must be stopped immediately and all perpetrators prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. God bless the Capitol Police, National Guard and other law enforcement on the scene here and at other sites.— Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) January 6, 2021
This nonsense and violence needs to stop now.— Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) January 6, 2021
We have a constitutional right to peaceful protests but the clashes with police and destruction of property must stop now. We can disagree in a better way.— Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) January 6, 2021
Van Beechler, Chairwoman of the Idaho Democratic Party, also issued a statement calling out Idaho republican leaders for refusing to push back
"Because our Republican leaders in Washington have encouraged and refused to stand up to President Trump's deliberate attack on the Constitution and the legitimacy of our elections, they are responsible for the unrest that is occurring," Beechler said in the written statement. "Congressman Russ Fulcher, Congressman Mike Simpson, Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo all share responsibility for today's events, along with every Republican official who chose to prioritize political power over preserving our democracy."