Idaho political leaders react to protests in DC

TWIN FALLS — Politicians in Idaho have reacted to the turmoil in Washington, D.C., after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to protest the results of the November election.

Congress met Wednesday to certify the results of the election, which President-elect Joe Biden won. Since November Trump has claimed, without evidence, that the election was riddled with voter fraud and stolen from him.

At a rally he held earlier in the day, Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol while Congress certified the results. According to reports from national media outlets, protestors made their way into the building and interrupted lawmakers while they were in session.

At the Capitol, protestors clashed with law enforcement officers and the ensuing violence led to the destruction of federal property and the death of one woman, according to the Associated Press.

Gov. Brad Little, Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson, have all responded to the violence on Twitter. All have continually supported the president over the past four years.