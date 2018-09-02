MERIDIAN (AP) — Idaho State Police say two people are dead following a crash on Interstate 84.
According to investigators on Saturday, 42-year-old Christopher Pierpont of Mountain Home was riding his motorcycle westbound on I-84 in southwestern Idaho when he struck a construction barrel and lost control of the motorcycle.
Police say 43-year-old Christine Pierpont, also from Mountain Home, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Both Christopher and Christine were thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. Police say the two were wearing helmets.
