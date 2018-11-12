MERIDIAN (AP) — Police say an Idaho woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a man is dead after what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide at a Meridian home.
Meridian Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said in a prepared statement that the dead man is the only suspect in the domestic violence shooting.
The shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. Monday, when police were called to a report of shots fired.
A family member who was present at the time said the 64-year-old woman had moved out of the house she shared with the 71-year-old man about two weeks ago, and they returned on Monday to retrieve some belongings.
The family member said that’s when the man pulled the woman into a room and an argument ensued. The family member heard several gun shots and fled, calling police.
The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital for surgery. Police say the evidence indicates the man shot the woman with a .45 caliber handgun before shooting himself.
Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved.
