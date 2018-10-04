Idaho milk products
Membrane Operator Mik Sherry writes down the flux readings Jan. 24, 2017, at Idaho Milk Products in Jerome.

In June, Jerome milk processor Idaho Milk Products announced plans to expand its operation with investments in research and development, employee facilities and the warehouse. The $26 million expansion is expected to create 25 jobs.

The company breaks ground this week on the warehouse expansion, after weeks of architectural and design planning.

“They’ll do that warehouse section first,” Idaho Milk Products spokesman Ron Hayes said on Monday.

Work should be completed by August 2019 as planned, with hiring beginning in the second quarter of that year. Idaho Milk Products converts raw milk into milk protein concentrate, milk permeate powder and cream. The expansion will increase processing capacity by one-third, meaning the company will be able to accommodate an additional 1 million pounds of locally sourced milk per day.

