Idaho judge says GOP-backed anti-transgender birth certificate law violates injunction

BOISE — An Idaho judge on Friday clarified a court order by ruling that a new Idaho law barring transgender people from changing their birth certificate to match their gender violates an injunction she first issued in 2018.

Magistrate Judge Candy Dale’s ruling granted a motion that was sought by those who challenged the law and the state’s ability to implement it. The law, one of two anti-transgender pieces of legislation pushed through the 2020 session by Republicans and signed by Gov. Brad Little in March, technically went into effect on July 1.

Dale wrote that under the law, “there is no scenario under which a transgender individual” would be able to have their Idaho birth certificate “reflect their gender identity.” Her order follows a June ruling by the court that warned state officials against “experimentation with disobedience of the law.”

Dale said Friday that the new law is “directly at odds with the clear intent and mandate of the injunction” from 2018.

Idaho allowed transgender people to change their birth certificates after that ruling, but in the 2020 legislative session, Republican lawmakers got behind a bill setting strict criteria for changing a birth certificate, including requiring a court order to do so.