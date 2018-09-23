Idaho inmate from Newdale work camp back in custody
REXBURG (AP) — The Idaho Department of Corrections says an inmate who walked away from a Newdale work camp is back in custody.
Matthew Charles Humpherys had disappeared from the St. Anthony Work Camp’s potato warehouse Thursday afternoon.
Authorities announced on Saturday that he was back in custody.
He is currently being held in the Bonneville County Jail.
Humpherys’ criminal record includes convictions for grand theft, eluding a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.
He was scheduled to be eligible for parole next December and scheduled to be discharged in December 2022.
He may face new charges related to his escape.
