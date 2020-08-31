Idaho governor offers state as potential monument site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump's call for a "National Garden of American Heroes" by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site.

The Republican governor in a letter last week to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said Idaho is a geographically diverse state, and he'd be happy to work with the Trump administration to find a good spot.

Idaho has "incredible mountain ranges, vast high mountain deserts, and lush forests," Little wrote. "I am open to Idaho being the recipient of the national monument and memorial."

Trump in early July issued an executive order on Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes, and in a speech at Mount Rushmore described it as "a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived."

Trump's idea came as elected officials and institutions are reckoning with whether it is appropriate to continue to honor people, including past presidents, who benefited from slavery or espoused racist views, with monuments or buildings and streets named after them.

Little said his list is comprised of "Idahoans who showcase the very best of what makes Idaho so special."