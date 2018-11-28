The Department of Idaho Fish and Game is urging sportsmen and their families to invest in savings on hunting licenses for upcoming hunting seasons.
To begin with, it notes that 17-year-olds may purchase a three-year youth hunting license.
“If a youth purchases a three-year youth license while they are 17, they can continue to purchase junior priced tags through the valid dates of the license. Age restrictions still apply for youth-only hunts,” stated Fish and Game in a press release.
The organization also noted that sportsmen may save nearly $90 on a license and tags for buying a Sportsman Package. It notes that the package gives local hunters a combination of a license, six big game tags and four permits totaling a savings of $89.15.
“For the avid hunter/angler, this will either save you money or provide more opportunities at a marginal increase in cost,” the press release said
Hunters may also enter Idaho’s Super Hunt also known as the “Ultimate Controlled Hunt.” Idaho has controlled hunts, but with Idaho’s Super Hunt, it allows winning sportsmen to hunt in any open unit — including controlled hunts anywhere in the state.
“Each year, 34 winners are drawn for elk, deer, moose, pronghorn or the ultimate super hunt — a combo of all four species,” Fish and Game said. “You do not need to purchase a license to enter. There are two drawings you can enter, and the second drawing often has fewer entries.”
Entries are $6 for specific species and $20 for combo entries.
Idaho Fish and Game is also guaranteeing sportsmen’s ability to hunt Idaho big game with a lifetime license. Of course, such licenses save sportsmen money, but, even if hunters move out of state, they can continue to hunt in the Gem State and won’t need to purchase a non-resident license.
“Most importantly, your tag allocation comes out of the resident pool. So even when non-resident tags sell out, you will still have the ability to buy an over-the-counter tag,” Fish and Game said, adding, “Give the gift of a lifetime license to your child before they turn 2 and save nearly 30 percent.”
Next year’s licenses go on sale Saturday. Purchases can be made at a license vendor, online, at Fish and Game regional offices or by phone. For more information visit idfg.idaho.gov/press/time-shop-2019-hunting-and- fishing-license-deals.
