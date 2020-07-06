Idaho farmers shift from potatoes, barley, sugar beets to spring wheat

“One of the reasons we’ve recovered as fast as we did is we are known for potatoes throughout the world,” Blacker said.

Blacker said the current spud supply is about 8% less than it was at this time last year. Looking ahead, Blacker said Idaho should benefit from a manageable crop size.

“We dipped below 300,000 acres and that hardly ever happens,” Blacker said.

Hargraves also credited McCain Foods and J.R. Simplot Co. for their efforts to work with growers to mitigate damage caused by the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Regardless, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused extreme financial hardships for potato farmers. Hargraves said SIPCO growers had their contracted acreages reduced by anywhere from 15% to 50%. Many growers had to eat costs they’d already incurred from buying potato seed and fertilizing and fumigating land for spuds that they never got to plant, he said.

“It was difficult because the notification (of reduced acreages in potato contracts) came late. Growers were notified in the spring, and some of them in the late spring,” Hargraves said. “With the acreage reduction, if we can get some of our demand back I think we’ll be in a reasonable position. I don’t know anybody right now who is anticipating it’s going to go back to the pre-COVID levels.”

