Idaho Farm Bureau Federation CEO to retire

POCATELLO — Idaho Farm Bureau Federation CEO Rick Keller has announced plans to retire at the end of June, after a 41-year career, according to a press release.

Keller, 65, who announced plans to retire earlier this month, has served as CEO and executive vice president of the organization for the past 21 years.

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s membership grew significantly under Keller’s leadership and now represents 80,635 member families in the state, 14,000 of whom are involved in agriculture, according to the press release.

The organization’s board is now seeking Keller’s replacement.

Keller said he’s enjoyed working with the organization’s volunteer leaders as they have sought to improve the livelihoods of farmers and ranchers.

“I think Idaho Farm Bureau will be left in good hands with the professional staff and volunteer leaders that run the organization,” he said in the press release. “I think there will not even be a hiccup because the organization has a great depth of leadership.”

Keller started as a regional field manager for Southeast Idaho and then worked as the federation’s organizational director, working with members and officials from the 37 county Farm Bureaus throughout Idaho.