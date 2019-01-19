An Idaho Falls man was found guilty by a jury Tuesday for aggravated battery.
Casey Harris Wheeless, 55, was arrested in February after he hit a man attempting to repossess his brother’s car. Wheeless told police his wife woke him up after she saw two men near his brother’s Chevrolet Tahoe.
Wheeless told police he thought the men were attempting to steal the car and went outside to confront them. The victims decided to leave without repossessing the car. They said they were attempting to explain that they were leaving when Wheeless entered the Tahoe and used it to ram their vehicle.
One of the men recorded with his cellphone as Wheeless hit his coworker with the vehicle, knocking him into a stack of wood. The victim had to be taken to the emergency room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Wheeless is scheduled to be sentenced 9:30 a.m. March 4 in Bonneville County Courthouse. Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
Reporter Johnathan Hogan can be reached at 208-542-6746.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.