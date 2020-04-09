Idaho Falls, 4:52 p.m., April 2

A normally full park-and-ride lot for Idaho National Laboratory employees sits largely empty.

Lab officials recommended its employees work from home, beginning March 17, depending on the nature of their jobs. As of March 26 about 1,000 employees were continuing to report to work at INL facilities while about 3,900 were working remotely.

A sign at the park-and-ride lot warns employees about COVID-19 symptoms and directs any who have experienced any of the symptoms in the previous 72 hours to not board buses to site and instead to return home and call their manager.

During normal operations, INL’s fleet of roughly 80 buses transports more than 2,000 INL employees a day safely to their work locations at the site 50 miles west of Idaho Falls and back to the park and ride lots.

In a news release, INL Laboratory Director Mark Peters said the measures are meant to ensure the health and well-being of the lab’s workers. Employees whose work requires them to access facilities will maintain their normal work routines for the time being, the release said. By decreasing the numbers of people at work, the lab will create extra “social distancing” that will help reduce the possibility of infecting others. Other social distancing measures include limiting in-person meetings and encouraging video teleconferencing.